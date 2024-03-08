KTR extends International Women’s Day greetings

BRS regime was a role model for the entire country in women welfare over last 10 years, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 06:35 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Extending International Women’s Day greetings on Friday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that the BRS regime was a role model for the entire country in women welfare over last 10 years. He said the previous BRS government safeguarded women with its pioneering initiatives aimed at newborn baby girl to the elderly women aged above 60.

In a statement, Rama Rao highlighted the BRS government’s efforts for comprehensive development of girls and women. He said BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who understood the challenges faced by women and treated them as a family member by initiating numerous welfare and development schemes. “From nutrition kits for pregnant women to KCR Kits for newborn girl child and Bathukamma sarees to women to financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak schemes for their wedding, KCR garu took steps for benefit of women at every juncture of their lives,” he said.

The BRS working president applauded the State’s efforts in curbing female feticide, preventing child marriages, and easing the burden on parents for education and wedding. He recalled how Mission Bhagiratha ended decades of water woes for women who walked miles for drinking water. He reminded the praises from NITI Aayog for the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme and Amma Vodi ambulance vehicles. As a trailblazer in women’s welfare, he stressed the BRS government’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs through initiatives like We-Hub and implementing 50 percent reservation for women in local bodies.