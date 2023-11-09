Telangana Assembly Elections: KTR files nomination from Siricilla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:10 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Siricilla: BRS president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Siricilla assembly constituency, marking his fifth time contesting from the seat.

KT Rama Rao performed a puja at Pragati Bhavan before heading to Siricilla to submit his papers.

KTR had won 2018 assembly elections against Congress candidate KK Mahendar Reddy with a majority of 89,009 votes.