KTR hits back at union Health Minister for not checking facts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:49 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

(File Photo) Minister KTR hit at union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for not checking facts and reminds him that Telangana Government had requested for medical colleges but the Centre delivered zero colleges.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao hit at union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for not checking facts and reminded him that Telangana Government had requested for medical colleges but the Central Government delivered zero colleges.

The union Minister on Monday found fault with the Industries Minister for lashing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sanctioning medical colleges.

In response to the Industries Minister’s Sunday tweet, the union Minister even tweeted “How many proposals for medical colleges have been sent by your Telangana State Government?’ Zero’. PM Narendra Modi ji has sanctioned the highest government medical colleges in the shortest time, without partiality, to those States, who made proposals,”

In a sharp reply to the union Minister, KT Rama Rao shared images of Telangana Government’s letter to the Centre and tweeted “Mansukh Ji, Wish you had a review before you chose to respond. Attached are responses of your predecessors to the requests from Telangana Health Ministers from 2015 & 2019 Telangana Govt has consistently requested for medical colleges but fact is your Govt delivered ZERO”

He further tweeted “Before you jump up & respond, let me also remind you that your Govt failed to even fill the 544 Jobs Vacant in AIIMS Bibinagar AIIMS was sanctioned during the UPA Govt & the fact is not ONE educational institution was sanctioned by NPA Govt; neither by your Dept nor by HRD,”