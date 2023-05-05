Telangana’s Tier-II cities driving IT sector growth through state government initiatives

Mahabubnagar: While Hyderabad has long been the hub of the IT sector in Telangana, Tier-II cities in the state are emerging as major growth drivers due to government initiatives. The state government has constructed IT towers in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Siddipet, and Mahabubnagar districts to provide employment opportunities to local youth.

The newly-constructed five-story IT tower in Divitipalli, located on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar, is all set for inauguration on Saturday. Constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore on a sprawling four-acre campus, the tower is equipped with all facilities for IT companies to set up their units. The IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao, will inaugurate the tower.

Telangana’s government has taken up the construction of IT projects to expand the sector to Tier-II cities in the state. In July 2018, Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the Divitipalli project. Additionally, an IT park is being developed on 377 acres, and a 100-ft road is being laid from the tower connecting Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway.

According to Telangana IT Investments CEO, Vijaya Rangineni, eight companies have already come forward to begin their operations from the IT tower, and space has been allocated. Meanwhile, Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected the arrangements being made for the inaugural ceremony.