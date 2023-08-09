KTR inaugurates Nizamabad IT Tower

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Nizamabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday formally inaugurated the IT Tower in Nizamabad.

The Minister informed that about 1400 students from various colleges of Nizamabad have already been recruited and more would be absorbed in the near future. “This IT Hub is not a building, but an expectation of the youth of the district. This will act as a launching pad for them to build their career,” he said.

He urged the students to improve their skills so that they could secure jobs. The IT Tower also houses the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) Centre and RGUKT Basara’s Innovation Hub, which was inaugurated by the Minister.

Already, IT Towers are functional in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Mahbubnagar. Soon, the IT Tower in Nalgonda will be inaugurated and an approval was received for an IT Tower in Adilabad.

Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Ganesh Bigala and Baji Reddy Govardhan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, RGUKT Vice Chancellor Basara Vijay Rangineni and others were present.

Rs.60 crore for internal roads in Nizamabad town

At a separate function, the Minister announced Rs.60 crore for laying internal roads in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. “Each division of the Corporation will be allocated Rs.1 crore for laying roads,” he said, adding that the work on the Kala Bharathi auditorium would soon be completed while work on two modern markets too would be finished in the next few weeks.

Earlier, he inaugurated the National Academy of Construction (NAC) building, Municipal Office building at NTR Chowrasta, Mini Tank Bund at Raghunatha Temple Khilla and Vaikunta Dhamams at Dubba, Varni Road and Arsapally.