KTR invited for Annual Summit of Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance in Berlin

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to make a keynote presentation at the 2023 Annual Summit of the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA) to be held in Berlin, Germany on September 14.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) Global Innovation Policy vice president Stephen Ezell urged the Minister to speak about Telangana’s success in attracting foreign and domestic investment (especially in advanced-technology sectors), besides the State’s deployment of digital technologies to address social and economic challenges. The GTIPA represents nearly 50 independent think tanks, which share a common vision that trade, globalization, and innovation.

The objective of the summit is to facilitate serious discussion in exploring creative solutions for difficult economic, trade, and innovation challenges faced by the international community. The 2023 Annual Summit of GTIPA will feature panels addressing issues such as regional innovation competitiveness; policies to accelerate life-sciences innovation; digital technologies facilitating decarbonization; and achieving resiliency in the global trading system.