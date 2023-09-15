Telangana to introduce CM’s Breakfast Scheme for Govt school students

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to launch the Chief Minister's Breakfast (Mukhyamantri Alpahara) scheme as a Dasara gift to students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Students studying in government primary and high schools across Telangana are all set to receive nutritious breakfast from October 24. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to launch the “Chief Minister’s Breakfast” (Mukhyamantri Alpahara) scheme as a Dasara gift to students.

The scheme will be implemented with an estimated additional burden of around Rs.400 crore per annum on the State exchequer. The innovative initiative, a testament to the Chandrashekhar Rao government’s dedication to the well-being of its students, aims to address multiple facets of student welfare. By ensuring that students receive a nutritious breakfast, especially those from economically weaker sections, the State government wants to enhance their concentration and overall educational experience at school.

The Chief Minister observed the difficulties faced by students’ parents, who are engaged in early morning agricultural work, in providing nutritious food to their children before school. He recently sent a team of IAS officers to examine a similar scheme being successfully implemented in Tamil Nadu. The officials submitted their report, stating that the scheme was being implemented for students of primary schools.

The Chief Minister, known for his humanitarian approach, decided to extend the scheme to students of high schools as well. Necessary orders were issued on Friday, enabling the “Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme” to alleviate concerns and ensure nutritious food to students studying in government schools.

