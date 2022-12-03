KTR likely to lay foundation for Christian Bhavan in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to lay the foundation for the construction of a Christian Bhavan at Uppal Bhagayath before the Christmas festivities, said SC Welfare Minister K Eashwar.

The State government would organize Christmas celebrations on a grand note in the city on December 21 or 22, he said. The Minister held a meeting with community representatives over the arrangements for the celebrations at SC Corporation office here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Minister said the State government had already taken a decision over allocation of land for construction of Christian Bhavan. Accordingly, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would lay foundation for construction of the Bhavan in an area spread over two acres at Uppal Bhagayath before the festivities commence, he said.

Further, distribution of sarees as part of Christmas festivities in all the districts commenced as already stocks were being dispatched, he said. Telangana government was striving for welfare and development of all communities, the Minister said and cut a Christmas cake after the meeting.