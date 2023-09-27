KTR opens Lulu Mall in Hyderabad

Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana was providing the best of opportunities and ensuring Ease of Doing Business for investors seeking to begin their operations in Telangana. He stated that the Lulu Group has agreed to invest Rs 3,500 crore in Telangana in a phased manner.

Rama Rao, who inaugurated the State’s first Lulu Mall at Kukatpally on Wednesday, said the mall was just a beginning and the Lulu Group had promised more investments in setting up supermarkets, malls and food processing including fish processing units in Telangana.

“This will not only ensure remunerative income for our farmers, but also provide employment opportunities to our youth,” he said.

Lulu Group is operating over 250 hyper-marts across 25 countries. The company, which is a popular name in Dubai and several other countries, had begun its operations in India, with the inauguration of a mall in Kerala.

The Minister said following an invitation from the State government, the Lulu Group agreed to invest in Telangana which was offering the best “Ease of Doing Business’ in the country.

“We will ensure they have the best experience in India and provide all opportunities for their expansion. I request the Lulu Group to use Telangana as a stepping stone to expand across the country,” he added.