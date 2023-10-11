| Ktr Oversees Preparations For Cm Kcrs Meeting In Sircilla On October 17

KTR oversees preparations for CM KCR’s meeting in Sircilla on October 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao instructed BRS leaders to make elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting scheduled to be held in Sircilla on October 17.

The Minister organised a meeting with BRS leaders and activists from Sircilla at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Asking the party leaders to start efforts immediately, he said women public representatives should visit each and every house and invite the people.

BRS secretary general K Keshava Rao will inaugurate the party office on October 16. Later, a district level leaders meeting will be held.

MLC L Ramana, Vemulawada candidate Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao, TSCAB chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, Handloom and Textiles Corporation chairman Guduru Praveen Kumar, BRS district president Thota Agaiah and others participated in the meeting.

