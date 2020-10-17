KTR reviews restoration works in inundated areas of Hyderabad

As per the directions of CM KCR, officials are distributing Chief Minister Relief Kits which consist of provisions and essential commodities sufficient for a month and three blankets

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials and elected public representatives to distribute the Chief Minister Relief Kits at the doorsteps of residents in the rain affected areas across the city.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, officials are distributing Chief Minister Relief Kits which consist of provisions and essential commodities sufficient for a month and three blankets. Each kit costs about Rs.2,800.

The MAUD Minister on Saurday reviewed the progress of relief measures, including dewatering and restoration activities being taken up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in inundated areas of the city. “Expedite all the relief and restoration measures and bring back normalcy at the earliest,” Rao directed the officials.

Instructions were issued to the officials to complete enumeration of house and other property damages immediately, and hire additional manpower, equipment and machines where necessary.

Rao specifically directed the officials to take up a special sanitation drives in all the rain affected areas in the city. Spraying of disinfectants should be taken up by the entomology wing on a large scale by deploying additional teams and machinery, he said adding that mobile medical camps should be organised.

The Minister asked the health and municipal department to continuously monitor the healthcare needs in the colonies. In tune with measures to clear silt on the roads, efforts should be intensified to clear the construction and demolition debris, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .