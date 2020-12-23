KTR seeks Rs 4,070 cr for TS industrial projects in Union Budget 2021-22

The Minister wrote to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard, seeking budgetory allocations for these projects in the Union Budget 2021-22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday requested the Union government to allocate at least Rs 4,070 crore as special funds for major projects like Hyderabad Pharma City, National Industrial Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ)-Zaheerabad, National Design Centre (NDC) and for establishment of an Industrial Corridor in the State.

The Minister wrote to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard, seeking budgetory allocations for these projects in the Union Budget 2021-22.

Thanking the Ministry for including Hyderabad–Warangal and Hyderabad–Nagpur Industrial Corridors in the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), Rama Rao said the estimated project cost for taking up infrastructure development in these two nodes was about Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 crores respectively. Pointing out that the State government was keen on developing these two projects on the fast track mode, he sought allocation of funds to the extent of at least 50 per cent of the project cost in the budget estimates for 2021-22.

The Minister said that the State government was developing Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) as the world’s largest integrated pharma park to promote domestic manufacture of pharmaceuticals in line with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the Union government and to consolidate the leadership position of India in the pharmaceutical sector.

“The project is envisaged to become a first-of-its-kind featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure comprising common facilities including Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) based Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), integrated solid waste management facility, district heating and cooling systems, logistic parks, Global Pharma University, regulatory facilitation cells, common drug development and testing laboratories, and Startup/SME Hub, among others,” he said.

