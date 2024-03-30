KTR serves legal notices to social media channels

Published Date - 30 March 2024

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday served legal notices to a few social media channels and television channels for continuing to publish baseless reports with the sole intention of tarnishing his image and to defame his family.

The BRS working president had appealed to social media channels and television news channels to mend their ways and desist from publishing false and baseless reports. In the past, when a few social media channels received legal notices, they had removed the videos and other baseless content.

However, 10 more social media channels and television news channels, including Mahaa News, iNews, Cr Voice, Mana Tolivelugu TV, Manam TV, Poly Tricks, Revanth Dandu, Wild Wolf News, Red TV and YouTube were served the notices.

“In a planned manner, these channels are spreading false propaganda to defame me and my family. All this conspiracy is being done as part of the bigger agenda in the garb of media. Our pictures are being deliberately used in reports that were no way connected to us, besides creating thumbnails to derive mileage and legal action was being initiated against such channels,” the BRS working president said in the notice, once again warning the channels to remove the videos and other contents pertaining to him and his family that were uploaded on their respective channels with ulterior motives.

“If the channels do not clear such baseless and demeaning content in a week, more legal action will be initiated against them,” Rama Rao said, adding that YouTube was also served with legal notices.

Apart from a few YouTube channels, some media organizations were also involved in the planned and malicious attempts, he said, asking the channels to publish factual news reports, failing which they should be prepared to receive more legal notices, besides facing cases.