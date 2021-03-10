KTR slams Centre on selling PSUs, says ‘Becho India’ govt’s new scheme

Minister said the employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) were seriously concerned about their job security

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday stated that the Central government which has come up with schemes like Make in India, Skill India and Fit India, has now launched the new scheme of ‘Becho (Sale) India’ where the public sector companies were being sold to the private sector. He said the employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) were seriously concerned about their job security.

“Both the Congress and the BJP governments have been working with the agenda of disinvestment. But the Modi government has gone a few steps further and was selling large-scale profit-making undertakings. The best interests of the country and welfare of its people depend on the future of public sector enterprises. Hence, the disinvestment from the PSUs should be opposed on all available platforms,” he said.

Addressing the employees of different PSUs at a hotel here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said TRS had been working closely with the employees of PSUs since Telangana movement, and it will stand with them during these crucial times. He pointed out that the Union government had already disinvested in numerous PSUs and raised Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

He stated that the Modi government was now keen to disinvest from more PSUs in order to raise more funds. He raised doubts that the Centre which was trying to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, might soon repeat the same act in terms of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He urged all the employees of PSUs to join forces and fight against the privatisation of the PSUs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .