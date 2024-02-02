KTR slams Congress for taking credit for recruitment of staff nurses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:55 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday slammed the Congress for taking credit on the recruitment of staff nurses and police constable jobs.

“Not for the first time, will not be the last time either for credit chor Congress party.

6,956 staff nurses and 15,750 police constables recruitment was completed by KCR Government but unfortunately, we could not release the results because of the Election Code,” KT Rama Rao said on X.

The BRS working president further said now the Congress government, which had nothing to do with recruitment, wants to fool people into believing that they have done it.

“And the Shameless of the matter is the new Chief Minister is lying through his teeth,” Rama Rao charged.