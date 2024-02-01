BRS president KCR takes oath as MLA

The former CM was elected as MLA from the Gajwel assembly constituency in the recent assembly polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 01:21 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday took oath as a member of the State Legislative Assembly.

The former CM was elected as MLA from the Gajwel assembly constituency in the recent assembly polls. He could not take oath along with other MLAs in December as he underwent a total hip replacement surgery after an accidental fall.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar administered him the oath in the presence of party leaders T Harish Rao and a host of others. Chandrashekhar Rao was already elected as its leader by the BRSLP . He will lead the BRSLP in the house in the ensuing budget session.

Party legislators, former MLAs and other leaders reached the assembly premises in advance and gave him a rousing welcome.