Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
KTR tears ankle ligament in fall, to rest for three weeks

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 23 July 22
Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao was injured on Saturday after he tore an ankle ligament in a fall.

The Minister himself tweeted a picture of him with his left foot all bandaged up, and said he had a fall and ended up tearing his ankle ligament.

“Been advised three weeks of rest,” he said, also asking his Twitter followers for advice on binge worthy OTT shows.

Several hundreds of followers wished him a speedy recovery, with some ruing the fact that the fall came just a day before his birthday on Sunday. There were the suggestions for OTT shows as well, with different shows, including The Boys, Peaky Blinders, Better Call Saul and Panchayat, to mention a few, leading the list from shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

