KTR tears ankle ligament in fall, to rest for three weeks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao was injured on Saturday after he tore an ankle ligament in a fall.

The Minister himself tweeted a picture of him with his left foot all bandaged up, and said he had a fall and ended up tearing his ankle ligament.

“Been advised three weeks of rest,” he said, also asking his Twitter followers for advice on binge worthy OTT shows.

Had a fall today & ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised 3 weeks of rest 🙁 Any advise on binge worthy OTT shows? pic.twitter.com/sWat7eCkWX — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 23, 2022

Several hundreds of followers wished him a speedy recovery, with some ruing the fact that the fall came just a day before his birthday on Sunday. There were the suggestions for OTT shows as well, with different shows, including The Boys, Peaky Blinders, Better Call Saul and Panchayat, to mention a few, leading the list from shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime.