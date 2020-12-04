KTR thanks people of Hyderabad for GHMC verdict

KTR thanked the party leaders, cadre and social media warriors who strived hard for the victory of the TRS candidates throughout the campaign

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday thanked the people of Hyderabad for choosing TRS as the single largest party in the GHMC elections. He also thanked the party leaders, cadre and social media warriors who strived hard for the victory of the TRS candidates throughout the campaign.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao said the results were certainly not as per expectations since the party leadership expected at least 20-25 seats more. “In 12-15 divisions, the party candidates lost by extremely narrow margins of less than 200 to 300 votes. The party cadre should not be disappointed as the people have given us the mandate as the single largest party in the GHMC polls,” he said.

Rama Rao said the party would soon convene an internal meeting and review the performance. “We will certainly discuss the various aspects and also go into the reasons for the party not getting the desired results in the GHMC elections,” he said.

In response to a question, the Minister said there was enough time of more than two months to decide the candidate for the Mayor’s post.

