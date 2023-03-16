KTR to inaugurate BRS party office in Hanamkonda on March 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the BRS party office in Hanamkonda on March 23 and will lay foundations for development works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:19 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

BRS MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing a press meet in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: BRS working president KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the BRS party district office in Hanamkonda on March 23.

He will also lay foundations for development works and also inaugurate already developed projects on the same day.

The total worth of these projects is Rs 66 crore, said Government Chief Whip and West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference along with several party leaders, Vinay Bhaskar said that KT Rama Rao would also address a huge public meeting at the KUDA grounds on the same day.

Referring to questioning of MLC K Kavitha by the ED, he lashed out at the BJP led central government for its attempts to book cases against the BRS leaders including MLC K Kavitha through the ED, IT and other central investigating agencies.

“We will take up a huge protest if Kavitha is arrested by the ED,” he warned. He also demanded an apology from BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay for his comments on Kavitha.

KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, KUDA former chairman M Yadava Reddy, Dr B Veerender and others were present at the press meet.