KTR to inaugurate Kothaguda flyover on 1st January

The multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction, crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions, will be inaugurated by KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: The multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction, crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions, will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday i.e. January 1, 2023.

This project has been built under the Telangana government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) with Rs. 263.09 crore by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The main flyover will be five lanes from the SLN Terminus up to Botanical Junction, six lanes from Botanical Junction up to Kothaguda Junction and three lanes from Kothaguda Junction up to Kondapur RTO Office. The length of the main flyover is 2,216 metres.

The up ramp of the flyover at Botanical Garden will be of two lanes and 401 metres long. It will facilitate traffic from Masjid Banda road to Botanical Garden Junction. The down ramp towards Hitec City is three lanes and 383 metres and will facilitate traffic from Kothaguda Junction towards Hitec City.

As a part of this multi-level flyover project, a three-lane 470-metre-long underpass has also been built at Kothaguda Junction for traffic from Hafeezpet to Gachibowli.

The multi-level flyover is expected to solution to the traffic issues at Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction and also address traffic issues at the Kondapur Junction, said GHMC in a press release.