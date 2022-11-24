KTR to inaugurate Shilpa Layout flyover on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Shilpa Layout flyover

Hyderabad: The Shilpa Layout flyover will be inaugurated by the MAUD Minister, KT Rama Rao at Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, on Friday at 4.15 pm.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which has been making efforts to create infrastructure needed to cater the increasing number of vehicles on the city roads as part of the SRDP, has built the facility.

The 4-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction will usher in relief for motorists at the junction, provide better connectivity between Hitec City, HKC and Financial District and achieve direct connectivity to the airport from the city core.