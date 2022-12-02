KTR to launch development works worth Rs 28.51 crore in Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:25 AM, Fri - 2 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development works worth Rs 28.51 crore in Kukatpally constituency on Friday.

At Ward 19 in Old Bowenpally, the Minister would lay the foundation for a retaining wall around Bowen Cheruvu and Manasarovar nala ‘T’ junction works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore.

He would also lay the foundation for a stormwater drain from Ali Complex to RR Nagar Praga Tools in Bowenpally at a cost of Rs.5.5 crore.

This would be followed by laying the foundation for development works worth Rs 9.80 crore at Rangadamuni Cheruvu and HIG Park in ward no.15, Moosapet circle with Rs 2 crore under CSR funds. The Minister would also lay the foundation for a shuttle court at Balaji Nagar in KPHB Phase II to be developed at a cost of Rs.1.95 crore.

He will later inaugurate a Hindu crematorium developed with Rs 3.23 crore at KPHB Phase 7 and a shuttle court developed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore in Ward no 114 in KPHB phase 114.