Phone tapping case: Hyderabad Police raid homes of ex-special intelligence bureau officials

Two of the officers had worked in elite units of the Telangana police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 11:26 AM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are reportedly conducting searches at the houses of three police officials who previously worked in Special Intelligence Bureau, in connection with Praneeth Rao phone tapping case.

Two of the officers had worked in elite units of the Telangana police. The searches are being conducted basing on the information provided by Praneeth Rao who was arrested for alleged illegal tapping phones of politicians, bureaucrats, police officials and businessmen.

He also alleged erased important data from hard disks in SIB office and damaged several hard disk in December.