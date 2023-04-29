KTR to sign first file related to 2BHK houses in Hyderabad

After occupying his chamber in the new Secretariat building, KTR would be clearing the guidelines file related to the process of allotment of double bedroom houses being constructed in the GHMC limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be signing the first file related to guidelines for distribution of double bedroom houses to one lakh people in Hyderabad city after occupying his chambers in the new Secretariat building on Sunday.

Rama Rao’s chamber is situated on the third floor of the new building. After occupying his chamber, the Minister would be clearing the guidelines file related to the process of allotment of double bedroom houses being constructed in the GHMC limits.