| Ktr To Visit Warangal On May 7 To Lay Foundation For Kitex Textile Park

KTR to visit Warangal on May 7, to lay foundation for Kitex Textile Park

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

File Photo: Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao

Warangal: Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao will visit Warangal on May 7 to participate in several programmes including foundation stone laying ceremony for the establishment of Kitex Textile Park at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park near here.

Rama Rao is also scheduled to have an interactive session with IT professionals during the visit at PJR Gardens in Hanamkonda, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

A meeting to discuss the arrangements for the Minister’s tour was held here on Monday. MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and other people’s representatives, Hanamkonda and Warangal District Collectors, police commissioner, and other officials attended the meeting. Rama Rao will also inaugurate the Ganesh Textile Park set up at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, and is likely to attend the inaugural ceremony of the branch of Softpath System Group at Chaitanya Deemed to be University at Kishanpura in Hanamkonda.

The Minister will then hold a meeting with public representatives of erstwhile Warangal district over the plans for the development of the district as well as the city, Dayakar Rao said in a press note.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .