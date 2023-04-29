KT Rama Rao releases Food Processing- Grand Challenge poster

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Source: Twitter/Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday released A poster of the ‘Innovation in Food Processing – Grand Challenge’, inviting startups and innovators across India.

The Grand Challenge for Innovation in Food Processing has been launched by the State government as part of the first edition of the Food Conclave 2023. The two-day event is being organised by the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaboration with the Telangana State Food Processing Society (TSFPS).

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stressed on the need for innovation in the agriculture and food processing sectors to make Telangana a leading exporter at global level. Director of TSFPS Akhil Kumar Gawar said the Grand Challenge was a collective effort of TSIC and TSFPS to identify unique propositions from startups and innovators across India in the areas of plant machinery, quality check, storage and godown monitoring of various commodities.

Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam said the Telangana State Innovation Cell was nurturing innovation across the State by spearheading impact driven initiatives. The objective is to ease the start-up-procurement process by the government and enhance the standards of local food processing businesses by inculcating innovation, he added.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand, ITE&C Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials from various departments were present.