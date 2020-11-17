KTR visits Hyderabad Police Integrated Command & Control Centre

He reviewed the progress of the twin towers of the Command and Control Centre along with officials from Police and Roads and Buildings departments.

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday visited the upcoming Integrated Command and Control Central of the Hyderabad City Police at Banjara Hills here.

He reviewed the progress of the twin towers of the Command and Control Centre along with officials from Police and Roads and Buildings departments.

Accompanied by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy, Rao interacted with the officials.

Officials explained to the Minister about the state-of-the-art facilities and latest technology used at the centre, which is the first of its kind in the country.

