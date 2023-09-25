KTR warns of strong people’s movement in South India over delimitation

The delimitation of the constituencies is scheduled to be taken up in 2026 and the distribution of the number of seats usually is taken up commensurate with the population.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Amidst reports of a possible reduction in the representation of South Indian States in the Parliament, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao warned that any such move could trigger a powerful people’s movement. He asserted that the people would not remain mute spectators if the voices and representation in the Parliament are suppressed.

He was reacting to the post by an independent group Indian Tech and Infra on social media platform ‘X’ citing a media report, indicating a possible decline in the number of seats in South Indian States. He expressed deep concern over the potential implications of these changes.

“This delimitation (if the numbers reported are right) will lead to a strong people’s movement in the entire Southern India. We are all proud Indians & representatives of the best performing states of India. We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representation of our people in the country’s highest democratic forum are suppressed. Hope wisdom prevails and Delhi is listening,” (sic) Rama Rao said.

Echoing similar views, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said: “South India is sitting on a Powder Keg as far as Delimitation is concerned.”

The delimitation of the constituencies is scheduled to be taken up in 2026 and the distribution of the number of seats usually is taken up commensurate with the population. This has become a major cause of concern to the South Indian States which successfully restrict population explosion that could result in reduction of the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha and the respective Assembly seats as well.

As per the current projection, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh together, and Kerala would lose eight Lok Sabha seats each, if the assessment was right. Karnataka would lose two seats, while West Bengal would lose three, Odisha would have to forego two Lok Sabha seats. However, highly populated States like Uttar Pradesh (11), Bihar (10), Rajasthan (6) and Madhya Pradesh (4), are poised to gain more seats. Hence, the South Indian States have been strongly demanding for changing the criteria for delimitation.