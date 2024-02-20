KTR welcomes JICA ODA loan agreement

The BRS working president said this was the first investment of JICA in the Startup sector after it expressed interest in fostering startups & entrepreneurial culture in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 09:01 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday welcomed the Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) assistance to Telangana.

“Glad that something that we’ve been working on for a few years has finally come to fruition. Proud to announce that, for the 1st time after the State formation, Telangana has entered into an ODA loan agreement for Rs 1700 crores with the Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) to strengthen & promote its Grassroots and Social Innovation ecosystems across 33 districts of the State,” (sic) he posted on X.

“Telangana was suggested with JICA delegation immediately visiting our innovation ecosystem in 2019. After formalizing the project contours and years of persistent engagement with the JICA team, an official announcement was made by both Indian & Japanese officials in New Delhi today,” he added.