KTR welcomes police move for trial of gang-rape suspects as adults

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has on Thursday welcomed the reported move of the Telangana police to appeal before the Juvenile Board seeking exemption for trial of the juveniles apprehended in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case as adults.

“If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult and not as a juvenile,” he tweeted, tagging a media report on the same.

The Hyderabad City Police are reportedly proposing to file an appeal before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking exemptions. Five persons including four juveniles were allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in a car at Jubilee Hills on May 28. The sixth juvenile was booked for outraging the modesty of the victim and other Sections of POCSO Act. All the persons involved in the case have also been booked under sections of the Information Technology Act on charges of circulating the videos of the crime, which they themselves shot on their mobile phones while committing the offence.

