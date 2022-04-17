KTR’s visit to Khammam postponed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

File Photo

Khammam: TRS working president, IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s visit to Khammam scheduled on Monday has been postponed.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of the Parliamentary Committee meeting on e-commerce and the Telangana government’s Space Tech Policy innovation programme scheduled in Hyderabad. The next dates of Rama Rao’s visit to Khammam would be announced in two days’ time, said a press release here Sunday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .