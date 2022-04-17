KTR’s visit to Khammam postponed

Khammam: TRS working president, IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s visit to Khammam scheduled on Monday has been postponed.
The decision was taken in the backdrop of the Parliamentary Committee meeting on e-commerce and the Telangana government’s Space Tech Policy innovation programme scheduled in Hyderabad. The next dates of Rama Rao’s visit to Khammam would be announced in two days’ time, said a press release here Sunday.
