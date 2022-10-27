Kumaraswamy, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhusan slam BJP for luring TRS MLAs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, politicians and activists have slammed the BJP for its undemocratic and covert operations to woo four TRS MLAs to join the party.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the BJP was attempting to destabilise the Telangana government. The saffron party’s agenda was to destroy all regional and opposition parties. It had succeeded in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, he said while speaking to mediapersons in Karnataka.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about stopping corruption. Now, I want to ask BJP, which money they are using in Telangana, PM Modi should clarify,” said HD Kumaraswamy.

Not surprised at all, says Yogendra Yadav

Condemning the covert operation of the BJP, Swaraj India member Yogendra Yadav said he was not surprised at all.

“BJP is known for these tactics. They did it in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States. This is brazen misuse of power and illegitimate use of money, besides a mockery of democracy” Yogendra Yadav said.

Interestingly, amidst all the drama and accusations, the Election Commission of India was not initiating any action or issuing any instructions, he said, adding “This surprises me a lot.”

Through its wicked plans, the BJP was desperate to win the Munugode bypoll, which was now touted to be the costliest bypoll in the country, he added.

Prashant Bhushan says BJP buys if it can’t win

Echoing a similar opinion, noted lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted: “Several BJP leaders were caught red-handed while trying to bribe four TRS MLAs in Telangana’s Moinabad on late Wednesday night. The Cyberabad Police have seized over Rs 100 crore in the bust.” BJP at it again. If you can’t win in polls, buy the MLAs!”

BJP's operation Lotus in Telangana seems to have been caught by 'Operation Farmhouse' 😂 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 27, 2022