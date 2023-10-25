Kurnool: One dead, 100 injured in Devaragattu festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Kurnool: At least one person died and about 100 were injured during the annual Devaragattu festival held in Kurnool district on Tuesday night.

The festival has cultural significance with devotees, locals as well as those from across the borders, taking part in stick fights as part of tradition to honour the Malamalleswara, deity of the local temple, during Dasara celebrations.

According to reports, as local youth climbed a tree to watch the stick fight, a branch of the tree gave it and fell on people under it. The dead was identified as Ganesh and the injured are being treated at the Aluru government hospital.