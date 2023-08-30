‘Kushi’ promotions: Vijay meets fans in Hyderabad

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi' is set to be released on September 1. As part of the promotional activities, Vijay visited Sarathi Studios in Hyderabad to meet his fans, who turned up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Source: @SureshPRO_

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda, who is in need of a blockbuster after the ‘Liger’ setback, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Kushi.’

The movie’s trailer and songs have received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the female lead opposite Vijay. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan, and others in prominent roles.