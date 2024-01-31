‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ movie team presents first ticket to Vijay Devarakonda

During the meeting, the team presented Vijay Devarakonda with the first ticket, officially marking the opening of bookings.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 10:05 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ movie team, along with actor Suhas, paid a visit to Vijay Devarakonda at his residence ahead of its release on February 2.

During the meeting, the team presented Vijay Devarakonda with the first ticket, officially marking the opening of bookings.

The ‘Liger’ actor, having watched the movie, described it as terrific and encouraged fans to see it in theatres.

Directed by debutant Dushyanth, the film stars Shivani Nagaram, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Nithin Prasanna, and Goparaju Ramana in lead roles.

“So happy and proud of every team member of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand. Movie looks terrific, and I am very happy to launch the bookings open. https://linktr.ee/AMBTickets Wishing all my boys @ActorSuhas, producer @DheeMogilineni , debut dir @Dushyanth_dk , debutant @shivani_nagaram and the rest of the cast and crew all the very best. Book your tickets now! Releasing Feb 2nd in cinemas, Vijay wrote on X.

So happy and proud of every team member of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand ❤️ Movie looks terrific, and I am very happy to launch the bookings open. https://t.co/wBcfQeNfan Wishing all my boys @ActorSuhas , producer @DheeMogilineni, debut dir @Dushyanth_dk, debutant @shivani_nagaram… pic.twitter.com/WQqbrOJv9i — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 31, 2024