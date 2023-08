Kuwait bans ‘Barbie’ movie, faces criticism in Lebanon for alleged ‘promotion of homosexuality’

Reports from the region indicate that Lafi Al-Subaie, the chairman of the film censorship committee, has alleged that the film promotes "ideas that encourage inappropriate conduct and distort societal values."

By ANI Updated On - 03:03 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Los Angeles: The controversies surrounding Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ film are not ending any time soon.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kuwait has become the latest country to impose a ban on the film. It earlier faced a ban from Vietnam.

Local reports there assert that the chairman of the film censorship committee Lafi Al-Subaie has accused the film of “carrying ideas that encourage unacceptable behaviour and distort society’s values.”.

‘Barbie’ is also likely to be banned in Lebanon.

The culture minister Mohammad Mortada said that Barbie “promotes homosexuality” and “contradicts values of faith and morality,” by diminishing the importance of the family unit, The Hollywood Reporter said.

‘Barbie’, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, hit the theatres on July 21. It faced a box office clash with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’.

Despite mixed reviews, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 so far.

Interestingly, ‘Barbie’ and director Greta made history the past weekend, flying past over USD 1 billion in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so.