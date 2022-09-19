KVBR clinch three titles at HDBA Basketball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

(Winners and Runners-up of the 3x3 Basket ball Tournament) kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium teams clinched three titles winning in U-14 boys, U-16 boys and girls categories in the HDBA 3x3 Basketball Tournament

Hyderabad: Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium (KVBR) teams clinched three titles winning in U-14 boys, U-16 boys and girls categories in the HDBA 3×3 Basketball Tournament for U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 boys and girls at the YMCA grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday.

In the boys category, KVBR thrashed Necklace Pride 13-6, while in girls category KVBR defeated Necklace Pride 10-6 to emerge champions. Meanwhile in the U-14 boys category KVBR crushed Rising Stars 12-5.

Also Read AG Office crowned champions of Syed Yousuf Kamal Football Tournament

Results (Finals):

U-18: Boys: CCOB bt Hyderabad Rovers 12-9; Girls: Necklace Pride bt KVBR 11-6;

U-16: Boys: KVBR bt Necklace Pride 13-6; Girls: KVBR bt Necklace Pride 10-6;

U-14: Boys: KVBR bt Rising Stars 12-5; U-12 Boys: Gun Rock bt Rising Stars 6-5.