Lalu Yadav wins men’s tennis title at Samson Tennis Foundation tournament

Hyderabad: Lalu Yadav emerged champion in men’s category after topping the round robin format at the Samson Tennis Foundation’s tournament in Lingampally on Sunday.

Results:

U-8 mixed event: (Round Robin format): 1. Anant Sagar, 2. Rhea Jafri;

U-10 mixed event: R Sri Mahidhar bt Anish Sunkavalli 5-2;

U-12 Boys: Purvith bt Harshith Pyboina 5-2;

Girls: Dhriti Sandra Bantupalli bt Dokku Moksha 5-0;

U-14: Boys: Sanjith bt PVSS Siddarth 5-0;

Girls: Haasini bt Saanvi Khare 4-4 (7-5);

U-14 Boys Doubles:(Round robin format): 1. Sanjith/Ram Charith; 2. Sri Ram/Purvith;

U-16 Boys: 1. Sri Ram; 2. Aneesh Peri;

Men’s Singles: 1. Lalu Yadav, 2. Pramod Yadav;

Men’s Doubles: Pramod/ Lalu bt Annam Srikanth/Suresh 6-2.

