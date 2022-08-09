Landmarks across Telangana lits up in tricolour

Published Date - 02:37 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: As the State kick-started Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu on Monday to mark India’s 75 years of Independence, what made the celebrations even more special on the first day was that landmarks were lit up in the tricolour.

The iconic Ramappa temple, Thousand Pillar temple at Hanamkonda, and almost all iconic destinations including Charminar, Moazzam Jahi Market, and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge were illuminated with colours of the Indian flag.

Taking to Twitter, many Hyderabadis shared videos and photographs of the city donning the tricolour during the evening.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the 15-day Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu on Monday. Various events and programmes will be organised across the State as part of celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence on a grand scale. The celebrations would be conducted till August 22 and a huge rally is also planned at Necklace Road in the city.