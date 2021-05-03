Landmine goes off accidentally at Palemvagu project near Venkatapuram

It is suspected that the explosive was placed near the project by the CPI Maoists targeting the security personnel.

By | Published: 12:03 pm

Mulugu: A landmine has gone off accidentally at Palemvagu project at Ramchapally village in Venkatapuram (Nugur) mandal the wee hours of Monday.

It is suspected that the explosive was placed near the project by the CPI Maoists targeting the security personnel. Sources said that the landmine exploded due to lightning near the site.

A team of police personnel and CRPF including the bomb disposal squad members has inspected the blasting site. When contacted, ASP, Eturunagaram, Gaush Alam said that they were enquiring about the matter and added that they would issue a statement over the incident after the inquiry.

