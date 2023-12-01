Police thwarted Maoists’ plot to attack security forces: SP Dr. Vineeth

The SP said that a landmine planted on the forest road in Pedda Midiseleru to attack the security forces attending election duties in Cherla mandal was detonated by the bomb squad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Police detonated a landmine planted by Maoists in Cherla mandal on Friday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of police Dr. Vineeth G said that the police bravely faced all the obstacles that the banned CPI (Maoist) party tried to create to show their presence in the district.

In a statement here on Friday the SP said that a landmine planted on the forest road in Pedda Midiseleru to attack the security forces attending election duties in Cherla mandal was detonated by the bomb squad.

Also Read Police detonates landmine planted by Maoists in Kothagudem

Dr. Vineeth thanked the people of the agency who participated in the voting with confidence in the government and the police despite the Maoists threats. He also thanked the CRPF forces for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections without any untoward incident.