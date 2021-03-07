Last rites of Telugu woman performed in Saudi

The family of Kondru Raji (47), who was working as a housemaid in Saudi, had refused to receive the body owing to financial problems

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:22 pm

Jeddah: The last rites of a poor woman from the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh who was died recently in Saudi Arabia were performed on Friday. The family of Kondru Raji (47), who was working as a housemaid in Saudi, had refused to receive the body owing to financial problems. It is learnt that they were also having differences as it emerged that the deceased had adopted Islam.

Raji, mother of two daughters, had lost her husband long ago. She migrated to Saudi to work as a housemaid where she breathed her last on January 21. Raji’s health was deteriorating and was admitted to the emergency ward of a hospital in Al Khoba where she died due to cardiac arrest.

Her family back home has expressed their unwillingness to receive the body as both of her daughters – divorcee and widow – were living separately in rented houses where the house owners do not permit any sort of funeral rites in their properties.

Her daughters, having no source of income, also were unable to afford the cost of bringing the body back. A prominent Indian community social worker Nass Shoukat offered to bear the cost of transportation from the airport, cremation, and funeral rites in Kadapa as per Hindu tradition, yet the family was not in the mood to receive the body.

“When I was about to prepare burial for her according to Hindu tradition, the family of her sponsor told me that Raji was practicing Islam”, revealed Nass. Following that, he decided to organise her last rites as per Islamic tradition. “Raji was buried in Al Khobar as per Islamic values after Friday prayers”, added Nass Shoukat.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .