LAWCET, PGLCET site down for maintenance on Aug 21, 22

Hyderabad: The website of TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021 — https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/ — will be down for maintenance on August 21 and 22. Hence, the application form and hall ticket download service will not be available during these two days.

All applicants are advised to download their hall tickets before 7 pm on August 20 to avoid any inconvenience, TS LAWCET and PGLCET Convener Prof GB Reddy said on Thursday.

The TS LAWCET for the three-year degree course will be held on August 23 and the entrance test for the five-year integrated degree course and PGLCET will be on August 24.

