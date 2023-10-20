Leaders of BJP lock horns over tickets of Adilabad, Boath

The BJP Adilabad district president Payal Shankar and Suhasini Reddy are vying with each other to get the ticket from Adilabad segment.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Adilabad: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this district are literally clashing over the allotment of party tickets for Adilabad and Boath (ST) assembly segments. The internal bickering among the leaders has intensified as the date for finalisation of party tickets is nearing.

The BJP Adilabad district president Payal Shankar and Suhasini Reddy are vying with each other to get the ticket from Adilabad segment. They both are confident of securing the ticket, citing certain reasons. Shankar claims that he deserves the ticket considering his contribution to the growth of the party in the district. Suhasini says she would be given it being the female candidate.

Meanwhile, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao is reportedly exerting pressure on the high command to field his son Venkatesh from Boath Assembly constituency (ST). He is trying to convince the high command of the party to allocate the ticket for his son. Else, he is planning to be in the fray from Boath, which has a major share of tribal voters.

Followers of these leaders are locking horns on the social media platforms over the tickets of the two segments. They are indulging in a war of words on WhatsApp and Facebook. However, the internal fighting among the leaders has become the talk of the town and created confusion among the cadres that were enthused by the success of the recent tour of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On the contrary, the party is not facing tension in selecting certain Assembly constituencies. For instance, the nomination of former MP Ramesh Rathod from Khanapur (ST) segment is a foregone conclusion. Aleti Maheshwar Reddy is a strong contender for the party’s ticket from Nirmal Assembly constituency. Dr P Harish Rao is likely to be fielded from Sirpur (T) segment.