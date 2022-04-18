Leaked video from sets of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ worries Mahesh Babu fans

By ANI Published: Published Date - 12:35 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: A leaked video of a scene from Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has become a source of concern to both the makers and Mahesh’s fans.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is in its final leg of production.

A leaked video from the sets of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is now making the rounds on social media. In the video, a scene is shot in which Mahesh Babu is seen preaching to someone.

While it is clear that the video is not recent, as Mahesh finished the talkie part a while ago, it is still surprising that video leakage from the sets could happen for a big-ticket movie like ‘SVP.’

One of the major issues that Telugu producers have been dealing with recently is a lack of security. One or more big-budget films have been harmed by overzealous production personnel who leak confidential on-the-set footage.

After more than two years since his last release ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, Mahesh is returning to the box office on May 12.