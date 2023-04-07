LED screen rentals cash in on ‘Balagam’ wave

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:35 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Siddipet: Venu Yeldandi’s ‘Balagam‘ has been triggering some nostalgia across Telangana’s villages, not just with the story of the movie, but also with the trend of screening movies on big screens in open spaces.

Now, while Sarpanches and other leaders in the villages are competing with each other to screen the movie in their areas, businessmen dealing with large LED screens, sound systems and related paraphernalia are also cashing in on the trend. The businessmen, who rent screens and speakers, are now charging Rs.10,000 for each screening.

Normally, these LED and sound system owners arrange the screens and speakers during marriages, political events and cultural activities. However, ever since the ‘Balagam‘ trend caught on, they are busy moving from one village to the other with their equipment. Sarpanches and MPTCs are booking slots and paying the amount in advance.

In one of the Assembly Constituencies in Sangareddy district, a leader, who was aspiring to contest in the election, arranged a LED screen and speakers for a team of his followers. The team deputed by him was regularly screening the movie in the villages.

At the beginning and at the end of the movie, a short video of barely two minutes seeking the support of the people was also being screened to gather the support of the voters. While the leaders are ready to spend any amount, finding LED screens has become the issue now. Some of them were arranging LED screens from Hyderabad too.

Speaking to Telangana Today, BRS leader from Thoguta Mandal, J Ram Reddy, said he was forced to wait for a week to screen the movie at his village Venkatraopet in Siddipet district because there was a long ‘waiting list’ to get the screen. However, the wait was worth it, he says, adding that he was the most satisfied man after screening the movie as the villagers were all happy.

In some cases, the LED screen owners were getting calls from MLAs and other leaders who were asking them for quick arrangement of the screen. They were really happy as they could earn a good amount by screening the movie.