Telangana: Anti-Drug Clubs to check drug menace in Rajanna-Sircilla

In order to check drug menace, district police have formed ‘Anti-Drug Clubs’ in all schools and junior colleges in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 10:49 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

SP Akhil Mahajan addressing the students and youth while inaugurating anti-drug clubs in Sircilla on Wednesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to check drug menace, district police have formed ‘Anti-Drug Clubs’ in all schools and junior colleges in the district. Comprising a teacher and five students, the clubs will work against drug consumption and circulation.

Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan started clubs in Sircilla on Wednesday. On the occasion, an anti-drug awareness rally was also carried out from Nethanna chowk to Ambedkar statues wherein Balagam movie team including director Yeldandi Venu, hero Priyadarshi and heroine Kavya Kalyan Ram and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that since youth and students were spoiling their lives by being addicted to drugs, they have launched innovative programmes to put an end to drugs in the district. As part of it, anti-drug clubs were also formed.

Nowadays, cinema heroes are being role models for everybody. So, they invited the Balagam movie team. Anti-drug clubs have been formed along with Class VIII, IX, X students in schools and junior colleges. Besides giving required training to motivate other students against drugs every month, awards and rewards would be given to students by IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Venu asked the students to stay away from drugs. It was the responsibility of everybody to motivate their friends and well-wishers, who were addicted to drugs, to leave bad habits, he opined and advised the students to reach higher positions by doing hard work. Priyadarshi emphasized the need to conduct such kind of programmes to create awareness among the public about drugs and advised the youth and students to get aware of the consequences of drug consumption.

Informing that he used to smoke cigarettes, Priyadarshi said his life became beautiful after stopping smoking three years ago. Appreciating district police for organizing innovative programmes to put an end to drugs, he wanted the students to reach higher positions by following advice of parents, teachers and officials. Actor Kavya also appreciated the district police for forming anti-drug clubs in all schools and colleges to educate the people despite their busy schedule.