Balagam bags another international award in Ukraine after Los Angeles

Balagam bags the best feature film award at the Onyko Film Awards in Ukraine.

Hyderabad: Balagam is a story about human emotions. Would there be any boundaries to such stories? There wouldn’t be, right? That is what’s happening with the film Balagam. The film has won the hearts of audiences in theatres in the Telugu states and made some good box office collections, as we all know. Later, the film did the same on the Amazon OTT platform too. Now it’s time for Balagam to collect some accolades at the global level.

Balagam recently received two international awards at the LACA, Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. Director Venu Yeldandi and cinematographer Venu Acahrya got the awards for the best feature film and the best cinematography, respectively. Now Balagam gets another accolade, this time in Ukraine.

Balagam bags the best feature film award at the Onyko Film Awards in Ukraine. The Onyko Film Awards selected Balagam, titled “The Group” in English, as the best drama feature film for March 2023. This is another huge achievement for Venu Yeldandi and the team of Balagam to break barriers and bag multiple awards internationally.

Balagam tells the audience about the internal issues in the family, the disturbed family relations, the forgiveness, and finally the unity. Such stories need to be told more often. Thanks to the director Venu Yeldandi for coming up with such an idea, and thanks to Dil Raju for backing the Balagam team.

