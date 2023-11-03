Friday, Nov 3, 2023
This much-anticipated sequel, produced by Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to follow in the footsteps of the 1996 blockbuster, ‘Indian’, which shattered the box-office records.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:03 PM, Fri - 3 November 23
Legends of Indian cinema to launch intro glimpse of Kamal Hassan, Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’

Anticipation soars for Universal Star Kamal Haasan and star director Shankar’s upcoming masterpiece, ‘Indian 2’, which is making swift progress.

This much-anticipated sequel, produced by Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant, is set to follow in the footsteps of the 1996 blockbuster, 'Indian', which shattered the box-office records.

Shankar, known for his spectacular and extravagant cinematic visuals, is taking his artistry to even greater heights with the support of producer Subaskaran. Film enthusiasts and industry experts are eagerly awaiting the film’s release. To keep fans and experts intrigued, the makers have scheduled the release of an exclusive introductory glimpse on November 3, just ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday on November 7.

This introduction will be unveiled in a manner befitting the legends of Indian cinema. Superstar Rajinikanth, ‘Mister Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan, Complete Actor Mohan Lal, Kichcha Sudeep, and pan-Indian director Rajamouli will each present the introductory glimpse in their respective languages, covering Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander lends his musical talent, while Ratnavelu is responsible for the cinematography. Editing duties are overseen by A Sreekar Prasad. This cinematic extravaganza promises to be a treat for fans and a visual spectacle for all.

 

