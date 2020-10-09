Legislative Assembly and Council to meet on October 13 and 14

The Bills slated for introduction in the Assembly on October 13 will be introduced in the Council the very next day.

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to conduct Legislative Assembly on October 13 and Council on October 14. While the Assembly will commence at 11.30 am the Council will begin at 11 am.

The Bills slated for introduction in the Assembly on October 13 will be introduced in the Council the very next day.

In this connection the State Cabinet will be meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday at 5 pm to discuss and approve the Bills to be introduced in the Legislature.

The Cabinet might also discuss the implementation of a regulated cropping system to be implemented in the Yasangi season and also the procurement of paddy.

